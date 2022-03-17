How have Derek Carr’s MVP odds moved since the Davante Adams trade?

Thursday’s blockbuster trade involving Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams being dealt to Las Vegas Raiders sent immediate shockwaves through the entire NFL. One of the people who benefitted greatly from this is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who now has an elite weapon to compete in an AFC West that is literally getting tougher by the day.

The veteran QB also saw an immediate bump in his MVP odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, moving up to +3500. Following Super Bowl 56, Carr’s odds to win 2022 NFL MVP were at +5000 and moved up to +4500 later in the offseason.

Derek Carr 2022 MVP odds: +3500

At +3500, Carr goes from darkhorse to sleeper territory as a stellar season with Adams could put him into the conversation for MVP. He’s still behind fellow division QBs Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson in the pecking order, so a lot of work will have to be done to bring an MVP season to fruition — even with one of the league’s best wide receivers at the helm alongside Carr.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.