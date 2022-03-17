Impact of Davante Adams trade on Raiders Super Bowl odds in 2022

With the AFC West getting even more competitive in the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders made their big move on Thursday when they traded a handful of draft picks to the Green Bay Packers for wide receiver Davante Adams. And while they still have to battle it out with the Chiefs and Broncos in their own division, not to mention teams like the Bills within the conference, the move instantly gave the Raiders’ Super Bowl odds a boost, moving from +5000 to +4000 after the trade.

Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl, futures odds and MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2022.

Las Vegas Raiders futures odds

Super Bowl winner: +4000

AFC winner: +2500

Division winner: +700

I wouldn’t hesitate to take a flyer on the Raiders to win it all. Yes, they have some tough competition, and the safest bets to win the Super Bowl is still probably the Bills, Chiefs, Rams or Buccaneers. But the addition of Adams give the offense some real firepower. The addition of pass rusher Chandler Jones is another big offseason win.

