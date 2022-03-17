Impact of Davante Adams trade to Raiders on Packers Super Bowl odds in 2022

The Green Bay Packers suffered a big loss on Thursday when the team traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a handful of draft picks, including one first-rounder. Despite sending one of the league’s best pass catchers to the AFC West, and with no real replacement waiting in the wings, the Packers’ odds haven’t suffered at all.

Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl, futures odds and MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2022.

Green Bay Packers futures odds

Super Bowl winner: +850

NFC winner: +350

Division winner: -190

None of those lines have changed so far. Perhaps even more interesting is that the Packers have the best odds of any team to win the NFC, including the Rams and the Buccaneers. That makes Green Bay feel like a real stretch to win the Super Bowl or the conference. So far, none of their closest competitors have suffered the kind of attrition the Packers have, losing their top player on offense.

Obviously Aaron Rodgers is an incredible player, but he’s not going to make Allen Lazard, the team’s top wideout currently under contract, into an overnight No. 1. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Packers make some follow up moves to shore up the depth chart, whether they do that with the cap space freed up from moving Adams or using some of those draft picks to bring in help, or both.

One safe bet here is Green Bay to keep their stranglehold on the NFC North. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are a long way from giving them any serious competition, and the Minnesota Vikings just aren’t there either.

