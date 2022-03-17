How many perfect March Madness brackets remain after Kentucky loss to St. Peter’s?

Update: According to ESPN’s sports betting editor, there are 743 perfect brackets remaining after Saint Peter’s beat Kentucky and Creighton beat San Diego State. There were 17.35 million brackets submitted, so 743 means .004 percent of all bracket submissions remain perfect.

We’ve got the second big upset of March Madness 2022. The No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats took a first-round loss to St. Peter’s, obliterating our NCAA Tournament brackets and sending the field into chaos.

A whopping 95.6 percent of brackets on ESPN had Kentucky advancing out of this round. This follows Iowa’s loss to Richmond earlier in the day, decimating the ranks of perfect brackets. That being said, there are still perfect brackets in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge.

The compound effects of this are massive, as Kentucky was picked in 6.9 percent of brackets to lift the national title. As the tournament advances, those who picked Kentucky will see reduced “points possible” totals in their bracket pools because the Wildcats are out.

This is the 10th instance of a No. 15 seed beating a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament history, and it’ll be a sweet moment for Saint Peter’s. John Calipari’s Wildcats will have to go back to the drawing board after an embarrassing exit from the bracket.