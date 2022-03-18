How many national championships does Coach K have?

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has earned five national titles during his tenure in North Carolina and is searching for his sixth before he retires once the 2021-22 season ends.

The Blue Devils won their first national title in 1991, pulling off a stellar upset in the Final Four over the top-ranked UNLV and snapping their 45 game win streak, which was the nation’s largest at the time. Duke went on to defeat the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championshp.

The following year the Blue Devils earned back-to-back titles, the only time they’ve done that during Krzyzewski’s tenure. That group held the No. 1 overall ranking in the AP poll for the entirety of the season. They proved they were in a class of their own, cruising to a 20 point win over Michigan in the national title game to cap off a 34-2 campaign.

The 2001 team had a massive comeback win over Maryland after being down 21 points in the national semifinals. They then went on to cut down the nets in the national final thanks to a win over Arizona.

Duke had a bit of a hiatus from the national championship game but stormed back in 2010. They rolled through the season thanks to one of the best scoring defenses in program history, allowing just 61 points per game and beat Butler in a stellar two-point win that proved to be one of the more exciting national title games Krzyzewski has won.

In 2015, the Blue Devils reached the top of the mountain for the fifth time in the coach’s legendary career. They had a solid season overall but went on a tear when it mattered most. They won 18 of their final 19 contests, wrapping up the season with a second half comeback win over Wisconsin.