What is Coach K’s NCAA tournament record?

Duke’s legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be coaching in his final NCAA Tournament starting this weekend.

March is a wild time in the college basketball world, and anything can happen any time a team takes the floor. But Coach K’s illustrious career could theoretically come to an end Friday night as the No. 2-seed Blue Devils take on the No. 15-seed Cal State Fullerton Titans.

Krzyzewski has had a ton of success in the NCAA Tournament, earning five national titles and a 97-30 overall record in the Big Dance. He’s earned a berth into the NCAA Tournament 36 times during his 47 years at the helm of the Blue Devils, the most in NCAA history. The coach also helped see his team earn a spot in the tournament for 23 straight seasons between 1975 and 1997.

Duke has some of the better odds in the field to earn Coach K his sixth national title in 2022. They’re currently sitting with +1600 odds to cut down the nets in New Orleans, and have even better odds to make the Final Four at +400 from DraftKings Sportsbook.