How many Final Fours has Coach K been to?

Mike Krzyzewski will get one more chance to increase his Final Four appearance total as he announced prior to the 2022 season that this NCAA Tournament will be his last. Coach K is tied with legendary UCLA Bruins head coach John Wooden with 12 trips to the Final Four.

Under Krzyzewski, Duke was at its best in the late 1980s and early 1990s when the Blue Devils went to seven Final Fours in nine seasons that included a stretch of five trips in a row. It also featured five trips to the national championship, and they won two titles in that span.

Duke’s last Final Four appearance came in the 2015 NCAA Tournament when they went all the way and knocked off the Wisconsin Badgers for the national title. The Blue Devils came close in consecutive years since then with losses in the Elite Eight in the 2018 and 2019 NCAA Tournaments.

Duke’s potential Final Four run will get started on Friday, March 18th as the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils take on the No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton Titans at 7:10 p.m. ET.

And in his final year at the helm, the 2022 ACC regular season champions Duke are +400 to make it to the national semifinals at DraftKings Sportsbook.