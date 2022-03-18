A look at Coach K’s best games in March Madness

Mike Krzyzewski has just one more NCAA Tournament as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, and Coach K has been involved with plenty of fantastic March Madness moments throughout his career.

Here’s a look at five of Duke’s greatest NCAA Tournament games under Krzyzewski.

The first national title

Duke continued to come up just short of winning it all until they took down the UNLV Rebels in the 1991 title game 79-77. The Blue Devils had gone to the Final Four in four of the previous five seasons with a pair of championship appearances but no titles to show for it. Duke ended UNLV’s 45-game winning streak and gave the Rebels the ultimate revenge after the Blue Devils lost to the same program by 30 points in the previous season’s championship.

The comeback

Duke went eight season without a championship until the 2001 NCAA Tournament, highlighted by an incredible comeback against the Maryland Terrapins to get to the title game. The Blue Devils trailed by 22 points in the first half but ultimately pulled away with a 95-84 victory in the biggest comeback in Final Four history.

Near-miracle shot

The 2010 NCAA Tournament championship will probably be remembered for what could’ve been had a miracle shot gone in. The Butler Bulldogs scratched and clawed their way to the title game as the No. 5 seed to take on Duke. With the Blue Devils ahead 61-59 with just a few seconds left, Butler star Gordon Hayward let go a shot from beyond half court that bounced off the backboard, off the rim and out as Duke survived.

The last title

The most recent Duke national championship came in the 2015 NCAA Tournament when they came back from behind to take down the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin pulled ahead for a nine-point lead in the second half before Duke took over, and America was introduced to Grayson Allen, who played a big part of Krzyzewski’s fifth national championship with the Blue Devils.

Christian Laettner shot

If you follow college basketball, you’ve seen this one replayed tons of times. With 2.1 seconds left in the 1992 NCAA Tournament, Duke’s Grant Hill fired a full-court pass to Christian Laettner, who knocked down a jump shot to beat the Kentucky Wildcats 104-103 to advance to the Final Four. The Blue Devils went on to win the national title.