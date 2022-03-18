A look at Coach K’s best teams in March Madness

Mike Krzyzewski has had one of the most talented teams in the country in most seasons in his legendary career with the Duke Blue Devils, and he found success in a variety of ways. He’s won five total championships, some with a group of veterans when that still happened in college basketball, but also did the same when the one-and-done era started to take shape.

As Coach K heads into his final NCAA Tournament, here’s a look at three of his best teams.

2001

The roster that ended an eight-year drought of national championships at Duke was the best Blue Devils team in the Krzyzewski era. The team featured five NBA future players and won every NCAA Tournament game by double digits, winning it all with an 82-72 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

1992

The 1992 team gets a ton of recognition because of the Christian Laettner shot to beat the Kentucky Wildcats to get to the Final Four, and this is one of the best teams under Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils won their second consecutive national championship and won their first 17 games in a row to start the season, closing with a 13-game winning streak with a 20-point win over the Fab Five Michigan Wolverines for the title.

2015

The 2015 national championship team showed Coach K’s ability to adapt as he won with plenty of a group of talented youngsters. Three of Duke’s top four scorers were freshmen including Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones. Additionally, freshman Grayson Allen played a big role in the Blue Devils knocking off the Wisconsin Badgers in the national title game.