Kerr Kriisa: Status of Arizona guard for NCAA Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats were without their leading assist man Kerr Kriisa, who injured his foot late in their victory over the Stanford Cardinal in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament. But he could be available for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

It remains to be seen whether Kriisa will be available, but he was seen putting up jumpers during Arizona’s practice on Thursday.

Kriisa injured his right ankle in the final minute against Stanford and sat out of Friday’s win over the Colorado Buffaloes. He was unavailable for Saturday’s conference title game against the UCLA Bruins, and was seen on crutches with a walking boot.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd called the chances of Kriisa being available for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament to be “a real possibility” earlier this week.

Kriisa stepped into a key role in his second season with the team and is dishing out a team-high 4.9 assists per game in addition to 10.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

As of Friday, March 18, the Wildcats are listed at +500 to win the national championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.