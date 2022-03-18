Jaden Ivey status: Will Purdue guard play in the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

Purdue Boilermakers leading scorer Jaden Ivey slipped on a drive to the hoop during the second half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal game on Saturday and landed hard on his tailbone. He came out of the game but re-entered shortly after.

Ivey is in no danger of missing Purdue’s NCAA Tournament first round matchup against the Yale Bulldogs on Friday, but it’s certainly possible he will be somewhat limited. This was the second time in two games he went down with a tailbone injury.

Ivey leads the team with 17.4 points per game and is the leading assist man with 3.2 per contest in addition to 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals.

Purdue received the No. 3 seed of the East region and will take on No. 14 seed Yale. That game is set to get started at 2:00 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Boilermakers are 16.5-point favorites over Yale, with the total set at 143.