Tyson Walker status: Will Michigan State guard play in 2022 NCAA Tournament?

The Michigan State Spartans could be without point guard Tyson Walker for their first round NCAA Tournament matchup as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered in the Big Ten Tournament.

Walker sprained his left ankle early in Michigan State’s semifinal loss to the Purdue Boilermakers and while he returned to the game, he came out shortly after and never came back in, playing just three minutes of game time.

Walker appeared in every game this season and averages 8.1 points and 4.3 assists per game. He hadn’t been practicing earlier in the week and if he’s unable to go, AJ Hoggard is capable of filling that role as he scored 17 points and dished out 10 assists against Purdue.

The Spartans received the No. 7 seed in the West region and will take on the No. 10 seed Davidson Wildcats from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The game will tip off on Friday, March 18th at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Spartans are 1.5-point favorites over the Davidson Wildcats. The total is set at 140.