No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale: Preview, picks for first round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers will meet the No. 14 Yale Bulldogs in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers received an at-large bid after a strong season in the Big Ten, while the Bulldogs received an automatic bid after winning the Ivy League conference tournament. Here’s how the two teams stack up in the round of 64 matchup.

No. 3 Purdue: 27-6 (14-6 Big Ten): At-large bid

KenPom rating: 14 Overall, 1 Offense, 103 Defense

NET ranking: 13, (8-6 Vs. Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Jaden Ivey (17.4 ppg)

Key stat: The Boilermakers have seven players shooting 37 percent or better from deep, with four of those players shooting above 40 percent.

Purdue’s ups and downs from last year paid off this season, as the Boilermakers stormed to a No. 3 seed and have the makeup of a title contender. Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams anchor the most efficient offense in the country, and eventually Matt Painter’s squad will get better luck when it comes to last-minute games.

No. 14 Yale: 19-11 (11-3 Ivy): Automatic bid

KenPom rating: 149 Overall, 198 Offense, 115 Defense

NET ranking: 142 (0-4 VS QUAD 1)

Leading scorer: Azar Swain (19.2 ppg)

Key stat: The Bulldogs went 11-2 and their last 13 games, with Swain averaging 19.8 points per game during that span.

Yale is in after winning the Ivy League tournament and immediately gets a tough draw with the Boilermakers. Swain is capable of making things happen offensively but Yale’s defensive metrics don’t line up well against the top offense in the country. The Bulldogs are going to need a massive performance from Swain to have a chance here.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Purdue -16

Point total: 144

Moneyline: Purdue -1750, Yale +950

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: Purdue -16

Point total pick: Over 144

Pick to Win: Purdue

Double-digit spreads are always dangerous, especially in the pressure situation of a NCAA Tournament game. However there’s no reason to think Yale can slow down Purdue’s offense in this game. The Boilermakers should score with ease and the Bulldogs will try to keep up, which will ultimately get the over to hit.

