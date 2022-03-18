No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU: Preview, picks for first round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

ONE PARAGRAPH INTRO WITH TEAMS, GAME TIME, TV INFO, QUICK ODDS NOTE.

KenPom rating: 40 Overall, 81 Offense, 27 Defense

NET ranking: 37, (6-7 Vs. Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Jared Rhoden, 15.9 ppg

Key stat: Despite the Top 100 offense, The Hall is 281st in eFG at just 47.6% this season

The Pirates look to win a game in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. A six-game winning streak before falling to UConn in the Big East quarterfinals is the reason they found a dance card, but they haven’t beat a Top 50 KenPom team since January 8th.

No. 9 TCU: 20-12 (8-10 Big 12): At-large

KenPom rating: 36 Overall, 77 Offense, 24 Defense

NET ranking: 44 (8-8 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Mike Miles (15.0 ppg)

Key stat: The Horned Frogs are the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in America, recovering 38.0% of their misses.

While TCU’s record down the stretch of 4-4 in their last eight might not look impressive, that included three wins over Texas Tech, Kansas, and Texas, with six of those games against teams in the Top 15 in the country. The Achilles Heel for the Horned Frogs is turnovers, as they cough it up on 21.6% of possessions.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Seton Hall -1

Point total: 129

Moneyline: Seton Hall -115, TCU -105

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: TCU +1

Point total pick: Under

Pick to Win: TCU

There’s not a more battle-tested team in America across the last six weeks of the season than the Horned Frogs. While the Pirates had to fly all the way across the country for a late-night tip in Southern California, the Pirates have just continued to grind out quality performances late in the year.

