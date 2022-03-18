NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Friday, March 18

The first round of the NCAA Tournament gets going in earnest on Thursday, but the real excitement of the first round looks like it’s slated to be on Friday. There are 16 more games on tap and just five of them have double-digit favorites and none of those favorites have earned a spread of over 20 points.

The largest favorite of the day is the Duke Blue Devils, who currently sit as an 18.5 favorite over Cal State Fullerton. Right behind them though, Purdue is a 16 point favorite over Yale. No other games have larger than a 15 point spread. The smallest spread of the day isn’t a spread at all. TCU and Seton Hall enter the first round as a pick-em matchup, at -110. Even taking that away, there are four games with a two-point or less spread, with three of those having spreads (Ohio State over Loyola Chicago, Texas over Virginia Tech and Michigan State over Davidson) sitting at just one-point.

Here’s the full list of action going on starting on Friday afternoon and going well into the night.

March Madness TV schedule: Friday, March 18

Note* All times p.m. and in EST

12:15 — No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago — CBS

12:40 — No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State — truTV

1:45 — No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State — TNT

2:00 — No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale — TBS

2:45 — No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware — CBS

3:10 — No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami — truTV

4:15 — No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame — TNT

4:30 — No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech — TBS

6:50 — No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga —TNT

7:10 — No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton — CBS

7:20 — No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State — TBS

7:27 — No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Bryant/Wright State — truTV

9:20 — No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB — TNT

9:40 — No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson — CBS

9:50 — No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate — TBS

9:57 — No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU — truTV