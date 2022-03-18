 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix practice online on Friday and Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Formula One racing opens up the 2022 season this week in Sakhir on the island of Bahrain. The Bahrain Grand Prix runs this Sunday, March 20, at 11 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The day before and the morning of qualifying, there will be three practice runs as the drivers prepare to kick off the season. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8 and 11 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 8 a.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into the race as the favorite at +175 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis Hamilton, the Bahrain GP winner for the last three years straight, comes in slightly behind at +235. They’re followed by Charles LeClerc at +550, with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz at +800 just behind him.

How to watch practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 18, 8 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 2: Friday, March 18, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 3: Saturday, March 19, 8 a.m., ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, Entry list

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
2 George Russell 63 Mercedes
3 Max Verstappen 1 Red Bull
4 Sergio Perez 11 Red Bull
5 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
6 Carlos Sainz 55 Ferrari
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren
8 Lando Norris 4 McLaren
9 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine
10 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine
11 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri
13 Sebastian Vettel 5 Aston Martin
14 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin
15 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams
16 Alex Albon 23 Williams
17 Zhou Guanyu 24 Alfa Romeo
18 Valtteri Bottas 77 Alfa Romeo
19 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas
20 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas

More From DraftKings Nation