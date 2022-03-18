F1 practice live stream: How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix practice online on Friday and Saturday

Formula One racing opens up the 2022 season this week in Sakhir on the island of Bahrain. The Bahrain Grand Prix runs this Sunday, March 20, at 11 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The day before and the morning of qualifying, there will be three practice runs as the drivers prepare to kick off the season. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8 and 11 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 8 a.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into the race as the favorite at +175 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis Hamilton, the Bahrain GP winner for the last three years straight, comes in slightly behind at +235. They’re followed by Charles LeClerc at +550, with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz at +800 just behind him.

How to watch practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 18, 8 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 2: Friday, March 18, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 3: Saturday, March 19, 8 a.m., ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list