F1 practice start time: When Bahrain Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula One is in Bahrain this weekend for the first race of the season. The Bahrain Grand Prix airs Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The weekend gets started with two practice runs on Friday morning, starting at 8 a.m. ET for the first, followed by practice 2 at 11 a.m. The third practice run will come on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. which will be followed by qualifying at 11 a.m. The first two practices on Friday will be available to watch on ESPNU, while the third practice and qualifying on Saturday will be shown on ESPN2. The race will take place on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

All F1 events from Bahrain this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with odds at +175 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Five-time winner Lewis Hamilton, who is also the defending Bahrain Grand Prix winner for three years running, comes in slightly behind Verstappen at +235. Ferrari teammates Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz show odds at +550 and +800, respectively.

How to watch practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 18, 8 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 2: Friday, March 18, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 3: Saturday, March 19, 8 a.m., ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

