F1 practice start time: When Bahrain Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By Ryan Sanders
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One is in Bahrain this weekend for the first race of the season. The Bahrain Grand Prix airs Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The weekend gets started with two practice runs on Friday morning, starting at 8 a.m. ET for the first, followed by practice 2 at 11 a.m. The third practice run will come on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. which will be followed by qualifying at 11 a.m. The first two practices on Friday will be available to watch on ESPNU, while the third practice and qualifying on Saturday will be shown on ESPN2. The race will take place on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

All F1 events from Bahrain this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with odds at +175 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Five-time winner Lewis Hamilton, who is also the defending Bahrain Grand Prix winner for three years running, comes in slightly behind Verstappen at +235. Ferrari teammates Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz show odds at +550 and +800, respectively.

How to watch practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 18, 8 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 2: Friday, March 18, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 3: Saturday, March 19, 8 a.m., ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, Entry list

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
2 George Russell 63 Mercedes
3 Max Verstappen 1 Red Bull
4 Sergio Perez 11 Red Bull
5 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
6 Carlos Sainz 55 Ferrari
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren
8 Lando Norris 4 McLaren
9 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine
10 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine
11 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri
13 Sebastian Vettel 5 Aston Martin
14 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin
15 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams
16 Alex Albon 23 Williams
17 Zhou Guanyu 24 Alfa Romeo
18 Valtteri Bottas 77 Alfa Romeo
19 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas
20 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas

