Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, March 18

There are 12 games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means an abundance of opportunities when it comes to betting player props. Here’s a few props we like for today’s massive set of games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 2.5 3-pointers (+115)

Durant is set to be the top option against the Trail Blazers with Kyrie Irving unable to play, so look for the star forward to get the ball early and often. With this game potentially being a blowout, Durant’s points prop might not be worth taking. In his seven games back, Durant is shooting 37.2 percent from deep. He’s topped this line three times and has hit two triples in two other games, so this is a nice plus-money prop to back Friday.

Mike Conley over 6.5 assists (+100)

The Jazz will be without Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic, which means players like Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale will take on bigger scoring roles. Conley should remain more of a distributor and has seven assists in each of the last two games. Look for him to get to that mark again, even if the Jazz are down some scorers.

Nikola Jokic over 24.5 points (-115)

Jokic is averaging 30.9 points per game in his last seven contests as he continues to make his MVP case. With Denver’s high-profile scorers still not back from injury, look for the big man to keep up this pace against the Cavaliers.

