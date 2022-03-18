NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 18

With 12 games on Friday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of stars in action to roster for fantasy and DFS action. However, it’s going to be the value plays that ultimately make the difference in tonight’s contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Derrick White, Boston Celtics, $4,600

With De’Aaron Fox potentially out, White is set to draw a nice matchup against the Kings to break out from his slump. The point guard is struggling of late, averaging just 6.6 points and 2.8 assists over his last five games. Look for him to bounce back Friday against a favorable opponent.

Goran Dragic, Brooklyn Nets, $5,000

Kyrie Irving is out, which means Dragic is likely to get heavy minutes at the point guard position. Since joining the Nets, Dragic has been a consistent rotation player and is coming off his best performance with the team. Against a bad Trail Blazers unit, look for the veteran to deliver a nice outing for those who roster him.

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz, $4,400

O’Neale should take on a bigger scoring role Friday with both Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic out. The forward is typically under the radar when it comes to offensive output, but he has been coming around. In the last seven games, O’Neale is averaging 7.9 attempts in 32.7 minutes. The opportunities have been there and should continue to be there with two key players out for Utah.