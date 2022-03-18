Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. 76ers on Friday

The Dallas Mavericks will look to keep their recent winning run going when they meet the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The Sixers are looking to start a winning run of their own after dispatching the Cavaliers in the last game.

The 76ers are 3-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218.

Mavericks vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +3

The 76ers have actually been quite ordinary at home (19-15) compared to on the road (23-11). Philadelphia is 2-2 in the last four games, while Dallas is coming in on three-game win streak. The Mavericks are coming off an emotional win over the Nets, so they’ll be high on confidence. Joel Embiid presents a challenging matchup for Dallas but look for the Mavericks to keep things tight in this game.

Over/Under: Under 218 (-115)

The Mavericks have consistently been the best scoring defense in the league this season, but they have failed to take off on the other end of the floor. The 76ers are in a slight funk offensively, ranking 18th in points per game over the last five contests. This total is a bit lower than expected, but the under is the play Friday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.