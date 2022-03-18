Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Raptors on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors square off once again after meeting Monday this week, but this contest will take place north of the border. The Raptors won the previous contest 114-103 and will look to keep a five-game winning streak going. LeBron James is listed as questionable for the game but should be good to go.

Toronto is a 9-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.5

Lakers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +9 (-115)

James officially being in will likely move this line closer to LA, so the current spread probably won’t be around at tipoff. The Lakers are a desperate team at the moment and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They shot quite poorly from the floor in the meeting, but those numbers tend to even out over the long run. The Raptors should still win this game with their recent form, but look for the Lakers to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

These teams just went under this total but as mentioned above, the Lakers shot uncharacteristically poorly from the floor the entire game. Don’t bank on that happening again. Meanwhile, the Raptors should keep up their offensive output as the 11th-best scoring team over the last five games. Look for the over to hit here, despite the teams going under this line earlier in the week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.