Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Hawks on Friday

Two of the most exciting up-and-coming teams in the league face off Friday when the Memphis Grizzlies meet the Atlanta Hawks. The Grizzlies have risen to the No. 2 spot in the West, while the Hawks haven’t been able to replicate last year’s success but still find themselves in the play-in tournament mix in the East. Both Ja Morant and Trae Young are on the injury report, so these lines could move depending on the status of both players.

For now, the Grizzlies are 5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 237.5.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -5

Memphis has won four straight, getting the job done against the Pacers without Morant. The guard is on track to play Friday, which means good things for the Grizzlies. The Hawks are 6-4 in their last 10 games and remain too inconsistent. Memphis should be able to keep its winning ways going in this game.

Over/Under: Over 237.5

These are two of the highest scoring teams in the league over the last five games, so the high total shouldn’t scare bettors. This number could drop if Morant and Young don’t play, so it might be best to wait until there’s a ruling on both players before making a pick on this line. For now, the over is the move.

