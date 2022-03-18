Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers on Friday

The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers face off Friday with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Nuggets have won two straight, while the Cavaliers lost their last contest and are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -2.5 (-115)

Nikola Jokic continues to play at a MVP level, and Denver’s current form is worth backing. The Cavaliers have been a scrappy group, but they’ll have a tough time defending Jokic with Jarrett Allen out. Take the team on a winning streak to win and cover Friday.

Over/Under: Over 225

The Nuggets have gone 2-2-1 on the over in the last five games, while the Cavaliers are 4-1 on overs in the same stretch. These teams have been solid defensively since the All-Star break, but the over should hit here on what is a standard total.

