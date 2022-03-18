Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Jazz on Friday

The Los Angeles Clippers look to turn their results around when they face the Utah Jazz Friday. The Clippers have lost two straight but remain 5.5 games up on the Lakers for the No. 8 spot. The Jazz will be without Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic for this contest.

Utah is a 5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 213.5.

Clippers vs. Jazz, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +5

LA has been feisty this season even with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out. The Clippers have their full team intact outside those stars, and should be able to keep things tight against a Jazz team without its star. Take the road team to cover the spread tonight.

Over/Under: Over 213.5 (-105)

Even with Mitchell and Bogdanovic out, this is a low total. The Jazz still have some solid scorers in Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, so they should be able to keep the scoreboard moving. The Clippers are one of the lower scoring teams in the league, but they’ll be able to help surpass this total. Take the over Friday.

