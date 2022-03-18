 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Suns on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns round out Friday’s massive slate with a late-night tip in the desert. The Bulls are getting key rotation players back, while the Suns have already clinched a playoff spot and should be the top seed in the West.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 231.

Bulls vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +5.5 (-115)

Chris Paul is still out for Phoenix, while the Bulls are mostly intact. Even though Chicago has gone 1-4 ATS in the last five, look for the team to show out in this game against a top opponent. The Suns might still win, but Chicago should be able to cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Over 231

The Bulls are ninth in points per game this season, while the Suns rank fifth. Even with a relatively high total, these teams should be able to combine for the over.

