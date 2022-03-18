Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Suns on Friday

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns round out Friday’s massive slate with a late-night tip in the desert. The Bulls are getting key rotation players back, while the Suns have already clinched a playoff spot and should be the top seed in the West.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 231.

Bulls vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +5.5 (-115)

Chris Paul is still out for Phoenix, while the Bulls are mostly intact. Even though Chicago has gone 1-4 ATS in the last five, look for the team to show out in this game against a top opponent. The Suns might still win, but Chicago should be able to cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Over 231

The Bulls are ninth in points per game this season, while the Suns rank fifth. Even with a relatively high total, these teams should be able to combine for the over.

