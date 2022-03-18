 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What fights are on this weekend? Boxing schedule for Saturday, March 19th

We take a look at what fights are on deck for the weekend of Saturday, March 19th.

By TeddyRicketson
Michael McKinson poses for a portrait during the Michael Ballingall Boxing Stable Media Session at Browns Gym on September 28, 2020 in Southampton, England. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Are you a fan of boxing? Then Saturday, March 19th may be your favorite day of the year. There are five big boxing events from across the world all taking place on Saturday, March 19th. The action gets started early at 6:00 a.m. ET and goes likely until midnight. From title fights to grudge matches, there is something for all boxing fans on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the boxing matches on the schedule for Saturday, March 19th.

Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji, Light Flyweight

Start time: 6:00 a.m. ET
Main event ring walks (approx): 8:00 a.m. ET
Live stream: N/A in the U.S.

Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem, Flyweight

Start time: 9 a.m. ET
Main event ring walks (approx): 1:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: Discovery+

David Avanesyan vs. Oskari Metz, Welterweight

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Main event ring walks (approx): 6:30 p.m. ET
Live stream: N/A in the U.S.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, Super Middleweight

Start time: 5:45 p.m. ET
Main event ring walks (approx): 10:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN/ESPN+

Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin, Welterweight

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Main event ring walks (approx): Midnight ET
Live stream: DAZN

