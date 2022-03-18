Estelle Yoka Mossely vs. Yanina del Carmen Lescano: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Probellum brings its latest PPV event with the Evolution PPV: Mossel vs. Lescano on Friday, March 18th. The main event of the night is a match between Estelle Yoka-Mossely and Yanina del Carmen Lescano for the IBO World Female Lightweight Title. The PPV will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 10 fight main card will get started at 11:00 a.m. ET.

How to watch Estelle Yoka-Mossely vs. Yanina del Carmen Lescano

The PPV will get started at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on Eurosport and Discovery+. In the United States, it will air on fubo Sports Network.

With a ten-bout main card, the ring walks and main event are subject to change. Tentatively, the ring walks will take place around 12:45 p.m. ET with the main event shortly following that.

Fighter history

Yoka-Mossley enters with a 9-0 record with one knockout under her belt. Mossley will be defending her belt for the fifth time. Her last five victories have come by unanimous decision so if she wants to guarantee a longer title run, she needs to develop that put-away power to start racking up the knockouts.

Lescano enters this title match with a 10-1 record. She has won at least seven fights in a row dating back to May of 2019. Her most recent fight from December of 2021 ended with an eighth-round knockout when she took down Claudia Andrea Lopez.

Full card for Estelle Yoka Mossely vs. Yanina del Carmen Lescano

Title fight : Estelle Yoka Mossely vs. Yanina del Carmen Lescano, 10 rounds, lightweight

: Estelle Yoka Mossely vs. Yanina del Carmen Lescano, 10 rounds, lightweight O’Shaquie Foster vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, 12 rounds, junior lightweight

Jono Carroll vs. Serif Gurdijeljac, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Shabaz Masoud vs. Yoan Boyeaux, 10 rounds, junior featherweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Kamil Sokolowski, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Rohan Date vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, welterweight

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Hamza Mchanjo, 6 rounds, junior bantamweight

Eryk Apresyan vs. Burak Akkus, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Joshua David Ridgwell vs. Suraj Ram, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Ziad Wael Hamza vs. Karanjeet Singh, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Mossely: -1000

Lescano: +600

Foster: -160

Yaqubov: +130

Carrol: -1800

Gurdijeljac: +900

Jalolov: -2000

Sokolowski: +950

