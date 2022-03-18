Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The Japan Boxing Commission will present one of the biggest boxing matches of the year on Saturday, March 19th. Yabuki vs. Teraji 2: The Real Fight will take place at the City Gym in Kyoto, Japan. The five-bout card is highlighted by its main event. Masamichi Yabuki will take on Kenshiro Teraji in a rematch for the WBC World Light Flyweight Title. The event takes place at 6:00 a.m. ET, but will not air in the United States.

How to watch Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji

The card will get started at 6:00 a.m. ET with the ringwalks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET. This is subject to change depending on how long the fights last before the main event.

Fighter history

Yabuki enters with a 13-3 record and is the WBC World Light Flyweight champion. He took on Teraji in his last fight in September of 2021. Yabuki was victorious with a 10th round knockout.

Teraji is looking for a better result than the last time he took on Yabuki. He has an 18-1 record with his lone loss coming from this pair’s first meeting last September. He is the slight favorite to win with -155 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji

Title fight : Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji; 12 rounds, WBC World Light Flyweight Title

: Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji; 12 rounds, WBC World Light Flyweight Title Shota Asami vs. Yuga Inoue; 8 rounds, Flyweight

Rikito Shiba vs. Shisui Kawabata; 8 rounds, Flyweight

Takuma Kyoi vs. Shota Tomita; 4 rounds, Super Featherweight

Mahiro Ishii vs. Shoki Imada; 4 rounds, Super Flyweight

Odds

Moneyline

Masamichi Yabuki: +130

Kenshiro Teraji: -155

