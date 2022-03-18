 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Yabuki and Teraji are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a light fly title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By DKNation Staff
Kenshiro Teraji of Japan(R) competes against Jonathan Taconing of Philippines during the WBC Light Flyweight title bout at Edion Arena Osaka on July 12, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

The Japan Boxing Commission will present one of the biggest boxing matches of the year on Saturday, March 19th. Yabuki vs. Teraji 2: The Real Fight will take place at the City Gym in Kyoto, Japan. The five-bout card is highlighted by its main event. Masamichi Yabuki will take on Kenshiro Teraji in a rematch for the WBC World Light Flyweight Title. The event takes place at 6:00 a.m. ET, but will not air in the United States.

How to watch Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji

The card will get started at 6:00 a.m. ET with the ringwalks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET. This is subject to change depending on how long the fights last before the main event.

Fighter history

Yabuki enters with a 13-3 record and is the WBC World Light Flyweight champion. He took on Teraji in his last fight in September of 2021. Yabuki was victorious with a 10th round knockout.

Teraji is looking for a better result than the last time he took on Yabuki. He has an 18-1 record with his lone loss coming from this pair’s first meeting last September. He is the slight favorite to win with -155 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji

  • Title fight: Masamichi Yabuki vs. Kenshiro Teraji; 12 rounds, WBC World Light Flyweight Title
  • Shota Asami vs. Yuga Inoue; 8 rounds, Flyweight
  • Rikito Shiba vs. Shisui Kawabata; 8 rounds, Flyweight
  • Takuma Kyoi vs. Shota Tomita; 4 rounds, Super Featherweight
  • Mahiro Ishii vs. Shoki Imada; 4 rounds, Super Flyweight

Odds

Moneyline

Masamichi Yabuki: +130
Kenshiro Teraji: -155

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation