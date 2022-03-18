How and what to watch for No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

Intro

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 20th

Game time: 6:10 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Odds: TBD

No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones 21-12 (7-11 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 6 LSU Tigers, 59-54

KenPom rating: 43 Overall, 145 Offense, 10 Defense

Leading scorer: Izaiah Brockington (17.2)

Key stat of tournament: The Cyclones’ fantastic defense definitely showed up in the First Round. They locked down LSU to just 37 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

The Cyclones grinded out a narrow victory in the First Round thanks to their defense and 12 3-pointers, which was one shy of their season high. None were more important than guard Tyrese Hunter’s trey that gave Iowa State a five-point edge with 20 seconds remaining.

No. 3 Wisconsin 25-7 (15-5 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Colgate 67-60

KenPom rating: 34 Overall, 48 Offense, 38 Defense

Leading scorer: Johnny Davis, 19.7 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Badgers had just five turnovers in their First Round win.

While they needed a second half comeback, Wisconsin was able to put away the Patriot League Champions down the stretch. Davis had 25 points on 8-20 shooting. The difference was in the paint, where UW outscored the Raiders 34-24.