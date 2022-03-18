How and what to watch for No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Villanova in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The second round of the South region continues into Sunday as the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes will battle the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats in Pittsburgh for a chance at advancing to next week’s regional semifinal.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 20th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Odds: Villanova -7, O/U 131.5

No. 7 Ohio State 20-11 (12-8 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 10 Loyola-Chicago 54-41

KenPom rating: 30 Overall, 13 Offense, 106 Defense

Leading scorer: E.J. Liddell (19.6 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Friday’s win was marked the Buckeyes’ lowest scoring victory of the season.

Ohio State held the Ramblers to just 26.7% shooting on Friday and walked away with a 13-point victory to open the tournament. Important for the Buckeyes was getting back Zed Key and Kyle Young, who had missed the past few games due to injury.

No. 2 Villanova Wildcats 27-7 (16-4 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Delaware 80-60

KenPom rating: 12 Overall, 9 Offense, 29 Defense

Leading scorer: Collin Gillespie (15.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: The Wildcats have now won 11 of their last 12 games.

The Wildcats put down the Blue Hens to advance on Friday, but had the sweat a little bit in the first half. This was a tight ballgame deep into the first half until Villanova broke off an 8-0 run to end the period. The team would then begin the second half with another 8-0 run, giving them enough of a cushion to cruise to the win.