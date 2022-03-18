How and what to watch for No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament continues, and March Madness has lived up to its name thus far. The No. 2 Auburn Tigers picked up an easy 80-61 win over No. 15 Jacksonville State, and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes survived a last-second heave from the No. 7 USC Trojans to advance 68-66.

The winner of this second round matchup has a date in the Sweet Sixteen at the United Center in Chicago next weekend.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

Odds: Auburn -7, O/U 144.5

No. 2 Auburn 27-5 (15-3 SEC): At-large

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Jacksonville State 80-61

KenPom rating: 10 Overall, 24 Offense, 8 Defense

Leading scorer: Jabari Smith (17.1 ppg)

Key stat of the tournament: The Tigers lead the nation in block percentage at 21%.

Auburn got out of the gates slowly but still had a 12-point lead at halftime. They went on to win by 19 on the back of forward Jabari Smith’s double-double. He finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Walker Kessler also finished with a double-double bringing in 10 rebounds to go along with his 13 points.

No. 10 Miami 23-10 (14-6 ACC): At-large

First Round: Defeated No. 7 USC 68-66

KenPom rating: 60 Overall, 17 Offense, 155 Defense

Leading scorer: Kameron McGusty (17.6 ppg)

Key stat of the tournament: Big man Sam Waardenburg is shooting 42.9% from three-point range this season.

Their first round game came down to the wire, but the Hurricanes pulled off the upset. Guard Isaiah Wong couldn’t connect on his three point attempts, but he still led Miami with 22 points in the game. Miami went 1-14 from three but won the war of attrition to head to the second round. The Hurricanes had 12 steals and forced 18 turnovers while only having three giveaways themselves.