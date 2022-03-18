How and what to watch for Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

Intro

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Odds: TBD

No. 3 Texas Tech 26-9 (12-6 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Montana State 97-62

KenPom rating: 7 Overall, 45 Offense, 1 Defense

Leading scorer: Bryson Williams, 13.7 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Texas Tech was 12-20 from three-point range against the Bobcats.

It was a no-doubter in SoCal, as the Red Raiders ran away early and never had the issue in doubt. Nine players logged double-digit minutes as the bench emptied, and Terrence Shannon and Williams both led all scorers with 20 points. TTU won 33-24 on the glass, and are favored with good reason in Round 2.

No. 11 Notre Dame 23-10 (15-5 ACC)

First Four: Defeated No. 11 Rutgers 89-87 (2 OT)

First Round: Defeated No. 6 Alabama

KenPom rating: 50 Overall, 27 Offense, 96 Defense

Leading scorer: Blake Wesley, 14.4 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Irish are looking to become the third team to reach the Final Four after playing in the First Four.

An injury to the Crimson Tide’s Jahvon Quinerly was a factor, but Cormac Ryan’s 29 points and six rebounds were the biggest difference here. ND was 10-16 from three point range, and 29-54 from the floor as a team.