How and what to watch for No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The second round of the East region continues into Sunday as the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers will battle the No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Milwaukee for a chance at advancing to next week’s regional semifinal.

Game date: Sunday, March 20th

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

No. 3 Purdue 28-7 (14-6 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Yale 78-56

KenPom rating: 14 Overall, 2 Offense, 91 Defense

Leading scorer: Jaden Ivey (17.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Purdue improved to 12-0 against non-conference competition on Friday.

Purdue jumped all over Yale and controlled the action on Friday, putting up 46 points in the first half to establish an edge. Jaden Ivey once again led the Boilermakers with 22 points while Zach Edey got busy with 16 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

No. 6 Texas 22-11 (10-8 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 11 Virginia Tech 81-73

KenPom rating: 16 Overall, 33 Offense, 13 Defense

Leading scorer: Timmy Allen (12.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Texas won its first NCAA Tournament game in eight years on Friday.

Texas was another early-round upset candidate but it promptly grabbed control and ended Virginia Tech’s magical month of March on Friday. Clinging onto a one-point lead early in the second half, the Longhorns broke off a 22-7 run over the next eight minutes to establish a proper cushion themselves and the ACC Tournament champions. UT let it fly from long range, burying 10 threes in the win