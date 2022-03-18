How and what to watch for No. 2 Duke vs. Michigan State in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament continues, and March Madness has lived up to its name thus far. The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils picked up an easy 78-61 win over No. 15 CS Fullerton, and the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans beat back a push from the No. 10 Davidson Wildcats 74-73 in what ended up becoming a nail biter down the stretch.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Odds: TBD

No. 2 Duke 28-6 (16-4 ACC): At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 15 CSU Fullerton 78-61

KenPom rating: 12 Overall, 7 Offense, 44 Defense

Leading scorer: Paolo Banchero, 17.0 points per game

Key stat: Paolo Banchero scored in double digits in all but two games this season.

The Blue Devils took a 10 point lead into halftime and didn’t look back. Paolo Banchero finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Duke had 21 assists compared to CS Fullerton’s 10. The Blue Devils shot 51.7% from the field and held the Titans to 37.5% shooting.

No. 7 Michigan State 22-12 (11-9 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 10 Davidson 74-73

KenPom rating: 39 Overall, 36 Offense, 57 Defense

Leading scorer: Gabe Brown, 11.4 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Despite shooting just 7-26 from three-point range, the Spartans advanced past Davidson.

If it’s March, it must be time for Tom Izzo to start winning basketball games. The Spartans out-rebounded the Wildcats 35-32, but barely hang on to advance to face Duke with Mike Krzyzewski’s career on the line.