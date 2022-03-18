How and what to watch for No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament continues, and March Madness has lived up to its name thus far. The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats had an 11-point lead at halftime and didn’t look back as they rolled to an 87-70 victory over No. 16 Wright State. No. X TEAM won over OTHER TEAM by THIS WAY.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Viejas Arena, San Diego, California

Odds: TBD

No. 1 Arizona 31-3 (18-2 Pac-12): Automatic bid

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Wright State 87-70

KenPom rating: 2 Overall, 5 Offense, 20 Defense

Leading scorer: Bennedict Mathurin (17.4 ppg)

Key stat: This is Tommy Lloyd’s first season in Tucson and he’s helped the Wildcats achieve their first 30-win campaign since 2016-17.

The Wildcats had five players finish with double-digit points. Guard Bennedict Mathurin led the team with 18 points and added five rebounds on top of that. Center Christian Koloko finished with a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. He was also tied for the team lead with six assists. The Wildcats shot 55% from the field compared to Wright State hitting only 34.8% of their shots.

No. 9 TCU 21-12 (8-10 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 8 Seton Hall 69-42

KenPom rating: 35 Overall, 77 Offense, 23 Defense

Leading scorer: Mike Miles, 15.0 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Out-rebounded Seton Hall 39-26 while forcing 16 turnovers.

Jamie Dixon gets his first NCAA win in Fort Worth after an impressive blowout of the Big East team. The best offensive rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs have been tested by one of the 10-toughest schedules in college basketball this season. They’ll need all that experience against the No. 1 seed and Pac-12 double winners.