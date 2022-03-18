 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Seton Hall and TCU face off on Friday to open the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round San Diego Practice Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 8 Seton Hall Pirates face off against the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs on Friday. The South region game is taking place in San Diego with tip-off scheduled for 9:57 p.m. ET. The game will air on TruTV.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Seton Hall-TCU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Seton Hall ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak before picking up a win in the Big East Tournament. Riding a wave of momentum, the Pirates have been led by the scoring efforts of Jared Rhoden all season long.

TCU stumbled a bit in a tough Big 12 this season but still got into the tournament with a 20-12 record. The Horned Frogs were led by Mike Miles, who averaged 15 points a game.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. TCU

Date: Friday, March 18
Time: 9:57 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Pick ‘em, Total 128.5

More From DraftKings Nation