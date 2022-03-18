No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 8 Seton Hall Pirates face off against the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs on Friday. The South region game is taking place in San Diego with tip-off scheduled for 9:57 p.m. ET. The game will air on TruTV.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Seton Hall-TCU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Seton Hall ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak before picking up a win in the Big East Tournament. Riding a wave of momentum, the Pirates have been led by the scoring efforts of Jared Rhoden all season long.

TCU stumbled a bit in a tough Big 12 this season but still got into the tournament with a 20-12 record. The Horned Frogs were led by Mike Miles, who averaged 15 points a game.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. TCU

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 9:57 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Pick ‘em, Total 128.5