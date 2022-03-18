No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the No. 10 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Pittsburgh with tip-off scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Ohio State-Loyola Chicago at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Ohio State experienced its share of ups and downs throughout the season but still managed to finish with a 19-11 record. Contributors like Zed Key and Kyle Young were sidelined late in the season but could potentially return to the court for today’s matchup.

Loyola-Chicago won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and finished the season with a 25-7 record. The Ramblers are looking for their third regional semifinal appearance in five seasons.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Loyola-Chicago

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Pick ‘em (-110), Total 133