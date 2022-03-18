 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Ohio State and Loyola-Chicago face off on Friday to open the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Pittsburgh Practice

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the No. 10 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Pittsburgh with tip-off scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Ohio State-Loyola Chicago at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Ohio State experienced its share of ups and downs throughout the season but still managed to finish with a 19-11 record. Contributors like Zed Key and Kyle Young were sidelined late in the season but could potentially return to the court for today’s matchup.

Loyola-Chicago won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and finished the season with a 25-7 record. The Ramblers are looking for their third regional semifinal appearance in five seasons.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Loyola-Chicago

Date: Friday, March 18
Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Pick ‘em (-110), Total 133

