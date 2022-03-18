No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 Houston Cougars face off against the No. 12 UAB Blazers on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Pittsburgh, PA with tip-off scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Houston vs. UAB at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Houston (29-5) was one of the best teams in the AAC, let alone in the country. The Cougars defeated the Memphis Tigers in the AAC championship game to secure the auto-bid.

UAB (27-7) shined in Conference USA this season, taking down a good Middle Tennessee State team in the conference tournament. The Blazers defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the C-USA title game to pickup the auto-bid.

How to watch Houston vs. UAB

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Houston -8.5, Total 136