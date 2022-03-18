 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Illinois and Chattanoga face off on Friday to open the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini face off against the No. 13 Chattanooga Mocs on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Pittsburgh, PA with tip-off scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Illinois (22-9) got into the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid after having a relatively good season in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten tournament.

Chattanooga (27-7) was one of the best teams in a competitive Southern conference this season. The Mocs defeated Furman in an overtime thriller in the SoCon championship game to get the auto-bid.

How to watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga

Date: Friday, March 18
Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Illinois -8, Total 135.5

