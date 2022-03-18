No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini face off against the No. 13 Chattanooga Mocs on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Pittsburgh, PA with tip-off scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Illinois (22-9) got into the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid after having a relatively good season in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten tournament.

Chattanooga (27-7) was one of the best teams in a competitive Southern conference this season. The Mocs defeated Furman in an overtime thriller in the SoCon championship game to get the auto-bid.

How to watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Illinois -8, Total 135.5