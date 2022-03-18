No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats face off against the No. 15 Delaware Blue Hens on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Pittsburgh, PA with tip-off scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Villanova-Delaware at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Wildcats (26-7) were one of the best teams in the Big East this season and won the Big East conference tournament over the Creighton Blue Jays. Villanova finished in second in the conference.

The Blue Hens (22-12) showed that they were one of the best teams in CAA and took down UNC Wilmington in the CAA championship game to clinch the auto bid. Delaware finished fourth in the conference during the regular season.

How to watch Villanova vs. Delaware

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Villanova -15.5, 133.5