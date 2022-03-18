No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats face off against the No. 16 Wright State Raiders on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Portland, OR, with tip-off scheduled for 7:27 p.m. ET. The game will air on TruTV.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Arizona-Wright State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Arizona enters the big dance as one of the favorites to win it all after a 31-3 season where it won both the Pac-12 regular season and conference titles. Bennedict Mathurin has been a force for the Wildcats and has led them in scoring.

Wright State rolls into Friday after downing Bryant 93-82 in the ‘First Four’ on Wednesday. Tanner Holden went off for 37 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

How to watch Arizona vs. Wright State

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Arizona -21.5, Total: 156.5