 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Arizona and Wright State face off on Friday to open the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round San Diego Practice Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats face off against the No. 16 Wright State Raiders on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Portland, OR, with tip-off scheduled for 7:27 p.m. ET. The game will air on TruTV.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Arizona-Wright State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Arizona enters the big dance as one of the favorites to win it all after a 31-3 season where it won both the Pac-12 regular season and conference titles. Bennedict Mathurin has been a force for the Wildcats and has led them in scoring.

Wright State rolls into Friday after downing Bryant 93-82 in the ‘First Four’ on Wednesday. Tanner Holden went off for 37 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

How to watch Arizona vs. Wright State

Date: Friday, March 18
Time: 7:27 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Arizona -21.5, Total: 156.5

More From DraftKings Nation