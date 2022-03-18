No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 7 USC Trojans face off against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Friday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Greenville, SC, with tip-off scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TruTV.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch USC-Miami at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

USC had a strong 26-7 campaign and enters the NCAA Tournament with the hopes of exceeding last year’s run to the Elite Eight. Isaiah Mobley has been a force in the pain for the Trojans, averaging 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds this season.

Miami mostly held its own throughout ACC play, posting a 23-10 record. Kameron McGusty has been the leading scorer for the Hurricanes this season.

How to watch USC vs. Miami

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: USC -2, Total 139.5