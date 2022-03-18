 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

USC and Miami face off on Friday to open the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Greenville Practice Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 7 USC Trojans face off against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Friday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Greenville, SC, with tip-off scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TruTV.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch USC-Miami at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

USC had a strong 26-7 campaign and enters the NCAA Tournament with the hopes of exceeding last year’s run to the Elite Eight. Isaiah Mobley has been a force in the pain for the Trojans, averaging 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds this season.

Miami mostly held its own throughout ACC play, posting a 23-10 record. Kameron McGusty has been the leading scorer for the Hurricanes this season.

How to watch USC vs. Miami

Date: Friday, March 18
Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: USC -2, Total 139.5

