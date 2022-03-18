No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 6 LSU Tigers face off against the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones on Friday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Milwaukee with tip-off scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch LSU-Iowa State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

LSU enters the tournament with an interim head coach after now former head coach Will Wade was fired last week following the program receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA. Posting a 22-11 record, the Tigers have been led by Tari Eason all season long.

Iowa State posted a 20-12 record during the season but really struggled offensively during the final week of the season. Izaiah Brockington has been the catalyst for the Cyclones on both ends of the court this year.

LSU is a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 128.5.

How to watch LSU vs. Iowa State

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: LSU -4, Total 128.5