No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers face off against the No. 14 Colgate Raiders on Friday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Milwaukee with tip-off scheduled for 9:50 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Wisconsin-Colgate at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Wisconsin enters the tournament coming off a successful 24-7 campaign where it claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season title. The Badgers have been led by Johnny Davis, who earned the honor of being named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Colgate comes in as the Patriot League representative in the big dance, earning the bid by defeating Navy in last week’s league tournament final. Nelly Cummings has been the leading scorer for the Raiders, averaging 14.5 points per game.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Colgate

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Wisconsin -8, Total 139.5