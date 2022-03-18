No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Auburn Tigers face off against the No. 15 Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday. The Midwest Region game is taking place in Greenville, SC, with tip-off scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TruTV.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Auburn-Jacksonville State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Auburn ripped through the season with a 27-5 record, finishing the season as SEC regular season champions. The Tigers enter the tournament led by SEC Freshman of the Year Jabari Smith, who some project as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jacksonville State finished the season with a 21-10 and ended up in the big dance as the Atlantic Sun representative by way of tournament champion Bellarmine being ineligible. The Gamecocks have been led by Darian Adams, who has put up 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

How to watch Auburn vs. Jacksonville State

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Auburn -15, Total 138