No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans face off against the No. 10 Davidson Wildcats on Friday. The West region game is taking place in Greenville, South Carolina with tip-off scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Michigan State-Davidson at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Spartans looked like Big Ten contenders midway through the season, but dropped a game against a shorthanded Illinois team which sent their season downward. Michigan State is typically prepared for March no matter how the regular season has gone, so expect Tom Izzo’s group to be on point here.

Davidson looked poised to win the A-10 conference tournament before being upset in the title game by Richmond. This experienced group is balanced offensively and should be able to execute better late in the game.

Michigan State is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 141.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Davidson

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Michigan State -1, over/under 141