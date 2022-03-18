No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday. The West region game is taking place in San Diego with tip-off scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Alabama-Notre Dame at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Crimson Tide managed to scrape together enough big-time victories to overcome a large number of losses. Alabama has a great pairing with Jaden Shackelford and JD Davison, which will cause Notre Dame some problems.

The Irish managed to fend off Rutgers in the First Four matchup after being taken to overtime. Notre Dame was considered a lock at one point but struggled down the stretch of the season. We’ll see if Blake Wesley, who is getting some NBA buzz, can have a massive game to knock off the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 152.

How to watch Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Alabama -4, over/under 152