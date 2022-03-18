No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders face off against the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats on Friday. The West region game is taking place in San Diego with tip-off scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Texas Tech-Montana State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Red Raiders are an at-large team hoping to make a deep run behind their lockdown defense. First-year head coach Mark Adams has found a way to build off Chris Beard’s success in Lubbock, so we’ll see if Texas Tech can go all the way to the Final Four as it did under Beard.

The Bobcats won the Big Sky conference tournament to get into the dance and hope to create some mischief in the 3-14 matchup. This is a balanced group with three players averaging double figures, led by Xavier Bishop. Let’s see if Montana State can pose any threat to Texas Tech’s defense.

Texas Tech is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 131.5.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Montana State

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Texas Tech -14.5, over/under 131.5