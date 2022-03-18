No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 15 CSU Fullerton Titans on Friday. The West Region game is taking place in Greenville, South Carolina with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Duke-CSU Fullerton at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Blue Devils ran through the ACC regular season slate with ease, showcasing their ceiling with an early-season win over Gonzaga. Although Duke lost in Coack K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils have the talent to send the Hall of Famer out with a national title.

CSU Fullerton finished second in the Big West during the regular season. The Titans made the tournament after defeating Long Beach State in the Big West conference tournament final. Look for E.J. Anosike to potentially create problems for Duke on the interior in this game.

Duke is a 18.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 145.5.

How to watch Duke vs. CSU Fullerton

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Duke -18.5, over/under 145.5