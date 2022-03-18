No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 6 Texas Longhorns face off against the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday. The East region game is taking place in Milwaukee with tip-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Texas-Virginia Tech at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Longhorns got the tournament on the back of their lockdown defense, a Chris Beard speciality. We’ll see if this guard rotation can muster some offense, which will be needed against a red-hot Virginia Tech team.

The Hokies join the field after winning the ACC conference tournament, beating Duke in the final. Virginia Tech is one of the top three-point shooting teams in the country and can create problems for Texas’ defense if it gets open looks consistently.

Texas is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 123.5.

How to watch Texas vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Texas -1, over/under 123.5