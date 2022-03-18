 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Texas and Virginia Tech face off on Friday to open the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
TCU v Texas
Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns is seen during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center on March 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 6 Texas Longhorns face off against the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday. The East region game is taking place in Milwaukee with tip-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Texas-Virginia Tech at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Longhorns got the tournament on the back of their lockdown defense, a Chris Beard speciality. We’ll see if this guard rotation can muster some offense, which will be needed against a red-hot Virginia Tech team.

The Hokies join the field after winning the ACC conference tournament, beating Duke in the final. Virginia Tech is one of the top three-point shooting teams in the country and can create problems for Texas’ defense if it gets open looks consistently.

Texas is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 123.5.

How to watch Texas vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Friday, March 18
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Texas -1, over/under 123.5

